Two new Nokia smartphones show up on the FCC listing

HMD Global's Nokia has been launching smartphones regular ever since its return. Now two more Nokia phones have appeared on FCC. These are probably the same smartphones that were spotted at the regulatory agency last month. The device carried the model numbers TA-1057 and TA-1063.

These are described as the second SKU of those smartphones. Though there isn't much info available regarding the phones, they are listed with nearly identical specifications. The main difference is in the frequency bands and the mobile carriers that will be supported by each SKU. Previous reports have referred the device as 'SKU1' and claimed to bring NFC capabilities while the new listings show otherwise.

This hints that each of the four model numbers, including the latest two, will be applied to variations of the same device but meant for different carriers or regions. These phones are said to feature a display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2900mAh battery.

The TA-1074 will only support a single SIM slot while the TA-1049 will have dual SIM operation. Additionally, the FCC listing also includes an image of the software label for the TA-1074 which shows "European Union" underneath all of the other pertinent information.

Besides, known tipster Roland Quandt has revealed that a device with the codename Phoenix is in the making. According to the tweet, it will be released sometime in autumn or winter this year. An IFA 2018 unveiling could be possible as the event will happen in late August or early September. In addition to the Nokia phone, he revealed that Google is also working on a mid-range Pixel phone powered by Snapdragon 710 with the codename Bonito.

The Snapdragon 710 is the first chipset in the company's 700 series. It sits between the Snapdragon 600 and 800 series chipsets. It is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A75 CPUs and six Cortex A55 CPUs running at up to 2.2GHz. The chipset has an Adreno 616 GPU and is touted to provide 35% better performance than the Snapdragon 820. It supports artificial intelligence with a dedicated AI module dubbed Hexagon 685 DSP, which was used in the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.