ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Two new Nokia smartphones show up on the FCC listing

Nokia has something more in its store.

By:

Related Articles

    HMD Global's Nokia has been launching smartphones regular ever since its return. Now two more Nokia phones have appeared on FCC. These are probably the same smartphones that were spotted at the regulatory agency last month. The device carried the model numbers TA-1057 and TA-1063.

    Two new Nokia smartphones show up on the FCC listing

    These are described as the second SKU of those smartphones. Though there isn't much info available regarding the phones, they are listed with nearly identical specifications. The main difference is in the frequency bands and the mobile carriers that will be supported by each SKU. Previous reports have referred the device as 'SKU1' and claimed to bring NFC capabilities while the new listings show otherwise. 

    This hints that each of the four model numbers, including the latest two, will be applied to variations of the same device but meant for different carriers or regions. These phones are said to feature a display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2900mAh battery.

    The TA-1074 will only support a single SIM slot while the TA-1049 will have dual SIM operation. Additionally, the FCC listing also includes an image of the software label for the TA-1074 which shows "European Union" underneath all of the other pertinent information.

    Besides, known tipster Roland Quandt has revealed that a device with the codename Phoenix is in the making. According to the tweet, it will be released sometime in autumn or winter this year. An IFA 2018 unveiling could be possible as the event will happen in late August or early September. In addition to the Nokia phone, he revealed that Google is also working on a mid-range Pixel phone powered by Snapdragon 710 with the codename Bonito.

    The Snapdragon 710 is the first chipset in the company's 700 series. It sits between the Snapdragon 600 and 800 series chipsets. It is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A75 CPUs and six Cortex A55 CPUs running at up to 2.2GHz. The chipset has an Adreno 616 GPU and is touted to provide 35% better performance than the Snapdragon 820. It supports artificial intelligence with a dedicated AI module dubbed Hexagon 685 DSP, which was used in the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.

    Read More About: HMD Global nokia smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue