Nokia smartphone with Snapdragon 710 likely on cards

HMD Global that sells Nokia-branded smartphones has been doing well in terms of numbers. The company has announced a slew of devices ever since it debuted operations early in 2017. However, there is only one flagship model - the Nokia 8 in its portfolio. This makes it clear that the company isn't focusing on the flagship models to be a great extent at least for now.

This August, the Nokia 8 powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC will turn one but it looks like the company is not going to come up with a Snapdragon 845 based device. Word is that HMD Global is prepping a new upper mid-range smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Nokia phone with Snapdragon 710

Famous Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt has revealed that a device with the codename Phoenix is in the making. According to the tweet, it will be released sometime in autumn or winter this year. An IFA 2018 unveiling could be possible as the event will happen in late August or early September. In addition to the Nokia phone, he revealed that Google is also working on a mid-range Pixel phone powered by Snapdragon 710 with the codename Bonito.

Nokia 7.1 or 7.1 Plus likely

Talking about the Nokia phone with Snapdragon 710, the early speculations hint that it could be the Nokia 7.1 or Nokia 7.1 Plus. Notably, the Nokia 710 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is the predecessor of the latest Snapdragon 710 chipset. Moreover, the Nokia 7 was unveiled in the second half of last year. For now, the other details of this upcoming Nokia smartphone remain unknown. But it makes sense to expect an upgrade to the Nokia 7 or Nokia 7 Plus as the company recently announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1.

Snapdragon 710 SoC

The Snapdragon 710 is the first chipset in the company's 700 series. It sits between the Snapdragon 600 and 800 series chipsets. It is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A75 CPUs and six Cortex A55 CPUs running at up to 2.2GHz. The chipset has an Adreno 616 GPU and is touted to provide 35% better performance than the Snapdragon 820. It supports artificial intelligence with a dedicated AI module dubbed Hexagon 685 DSP, which was used in the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.