Google to launch Snapdragon 710-powered Pixel phone in 2019

Google seems to be prepping to introduce some mid-range Pixel smartphones to its portfolio. After rumors of a mid-range Pixel targeting India, known tipster Roland Quandt has leaked more information about next year's Pixel phones.

According to Quandt, who has many verified leaks under his belt, Google is working on a "mobile" device that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip. The phone will be launched in the first half next year, and the company has already started working on it.

While the leakster speculates the phone could have a Pixel branding, he doesn't offer any specific detail about the device. That being said, it's unlikely that Google would launch a tablet considering it has removed the tablet section from its Android website.

This could mean that the device in question could be the second generation of mid-range Pixel phones. The first iteration could be launched in July or August this year and will target India and other growing markets.

Talking of the processor, Snapdragon 710 is Qualcomm's new chip for "upper mid-range" devices. It brings high performance and a rich feature set to devices that fall under the 400-$500 price bracket. Xiaomi's recently launched Mi 8 SE is the first smartphone to incorporate the Snapdragon 710.

Snapdragon 710, compared to its precursor SD 660, has better performance, a 30 percent decrease in battery consumption, and support for advanced machine learning alongside other AI features.

Another Bloomberg report claims the next-generation Google Pixel smartphones might arrive in October this year. If this turns out to be true, then these phones will be announced just a month after the unveiling of the 2019 iPhones.

The report also adds Verizon will be the exclusive US carrier partner for the Google Pixel phones for the third consecutive year. The report does not stop with the launch and availability details. It goes on stating that the larger model - the Pixel 3 XL will come with a dual-camera setup at the front. It is said that both the selfie camera sensors will be positioned inside the notch on top of the display.

It will be interesting to see how the consumers respond to the alleged mid-range Pixel smartphone. Currently, the phone is in the development stage, so before you get too excited, there are chances that the device might never make to the masses. We request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.