Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL with dual selfie cameras to arrive in October

We know that Google is working on the next-generation Pixel smartphones. These phones are expected to be dubbed Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Going by the launch pattern followed by Google, we believe that these smartphones will be unveiled in October this year. While we are months away from the unveiling of these phones, we have a few details regarding them.

Previous reports have tipped that the company is focusing on boosting the revenues this year with the upcoming smartphones so that it can create an impact in the market. In order to do so, the company is likely to add the trending features to make its devices compete with the rest in the market.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the next-generation Google Pixel smartphones might arrive in October this year. If this turns out to be true, then these phones will be announced just a month after the unveiling of the 2019 iPhones. And, the report adds Verizon will be the exclusive US carrier partner for the Google Pixel phones for the third consecutive year.

The report does not stop with the launch and availability details. It goes on stating that the larger model - the Pixel 3 XL will come with a dual-camera setup at the front. It is said that both the selfie camera sensors will be positioned inside the notch on top of the display.

The Pixel 3 XL is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display with a thicker bottom bezel. It is said that the device will have a notch on top the display just like the iPhone X. The Pixel 3 is said to be almost similar to the Pixel 2 in terms of design but there won't be a notch or an edge-to-edge display. Eventually, the two lenses will be positioned at the top bezel of the Pixel 3.

The smartphone is also believed to have stereo speakers at the front. Probably, this could be the reason for the thick bottom bezel. If this report turns out to be authentic, the new Pixel phones will feature an improved camera module with one sensor at the back as the last year's Pixel phones. This single rear camera is said to be capable of capturing photos with bokeh effect with the use of a software.

At the Google I/O, the Android P iteration was announced. We know that this will be pre-installed in the new Pixel smartphones. Having said that the Android P will focus a lot of artificial intelligence, we can expect a better system performance from the Google flagship phones this year.