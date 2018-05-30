Google Pixel 3 XL's leaked screen protector reveals key design elements

Google has always introduced its Pixel smartphones and other products at the Pixel event in October. Google expected to follow the same tradition this year also. The Pixel 3 and 3XL are expected to introduce this year, and the speculations and rumors have started surfacing on the web.

Before the launch of the Pixel phones, here we received some first look at the front tempered glass screen protectors of the upcoming flagship phones. The leaked render of the screen protector of the smartphone reveals that the Google Pixel 3 XL will introduce with a top-notch, and follow the current trend. The image indicates that the notch area will sport a selfie camera, an earpiece, sensors and possibly a sensor for 3D face unlocking technology.

On the bottom of the tempered glass, there is a cut out which might be for a speaker grill, similar to its predecessor. Meanwhile, regular Pixel 3 tempered glass has confirmed that it will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen and from front to looks similar to Galaxy S8/S9, even the cutouts are same at the top and bottom.

This design will be a huge step by Google as the company will finally ditch the typical 16:9 aspect ratio display for its good. As of now, there are not too many pieces of information available on the specifications of the Pixel 3 smartphones. It's been said that the flagship phones are expected to come with an AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4/6GB RAM and range of storage options starting with 64GB.

As far as cameras are concerned, last year Google has done with its single camera module on the Pixel 2 even on DxO marking it has defeated the iPhone X dual-cameras. However, it's not clear that the company will still stick to single sensor this time or follow the trend and switch to the dual rear camera technology.

Google has maintained the secrecy a lot on its upcoming flagship, and we don't have much information on the hardware specs. Right now we can only hope that we will get to see some more strong rumors or confirmations in the coming days. Google is also said to launch a Pixel branded smartwatch along with the flagship smartphones.

Source