Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL to come at a hefty price; September launch tipped

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL was the best smartphones from the search giant. Thought the smartphone was not the best seller, but the single camera setup of the scored much more than the Apple iPhone X's dual-camera lenses. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming flagship phone.

Earlier we have reported about the design of the Google Pixel 3 which was a concept design, the video was surfaced on Concept Creator's YouTube channel. Now a new report surfaced on the web by the famous leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks).

Evan has twitted a new post which says "Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer!"

In his post, he has confirmed the existence of both the new Pixels and their launch dates. Blass confirmed that Google will retain its two phone strategy and we will soon see both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. He has said that both the phones will be expensive so be ready.

As far as launch dates are a concern, Blass said that the search giant will repeat the inaugural hardware event, like the one held last year on October 4. So we can expect the announcement of the upcoming Pixel brothers sometime in the second half of the year.

But don't expect too much, because Google has yet to confirm this event. According to Blass, he is expecting the event somewhere in late September or early October.

So far we know nothing about the hardware or software changes made in the upcoming flagship. Blass did add that the company will also use the hardware event to launch the second generation Pixel Buds and introduce its first Pixel-branded smartwatch.

As of now, we have some renders which suggest that Google Pixel 3 will maintain the two-tone design on its rear panel similar to its previous siblings. It is also being reported that the smartphone could be available in multiple color combinations including black, white, red and blue.

