Nokia X5 announced: Dual rear cameras, display notch and more

HMD Global has finally announced the Nokia X5 in China. This is the latest smartphone to be launched by the company with a display notch. As speculated earlier, this smartphone flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Nokia X5 lives up to the rumors as most of its specifications are similar to the ones we came across via speculations.

Nokia X5 specifications

Featuring a glass back, the Nokia X5 is fitted with a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection on top, a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the smartphone from HMD Global gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC based on 12nm process. This processor is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There isn't a 6GB RAM variant as speculated by reports. The device comes with a hybrid SIM slot supporting expandable storage up to 256GB.

When it comes to the imaging department, the latest Nokia smartphone flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. This camera module is teamed up to PDAF and LED flash. At the front, the device bestows an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

For connectivity, the Nokia X5 is bundled with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 3060mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering a decent backup to it.

Nokia X5 features

This smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with a near stock experience. What's interesting is that it can be upgraded to Android P. The device retains a 3.5mm audio jack despite the presence of a USB Type-C port. There is FM Radio as well on board. The major feature that appears to be missed out is the Face Unlock functionality that we have been witnessing in budget smartphones currently.

Price and availability

Nokia X5 is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,200) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,300). The smartphone has been announced in three color options - White, Blue and Black. It will be available for pre-order starting July 19 via online retailers such as JD.com, Suning and Lynx and the official Nokia website. For now, there is no word regarding the global release of this device.