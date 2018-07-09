Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus press renders are out

It is official that HMD Global is all set to unveil a smartphone on July 11 in China. The company has confirmed the event by sharing the teaser. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Nokia X5 aka 5.1 Plus. With just one day left for the launch, the press renders of the smartphone have hit the web showing the notch display as on the Nokia X6.

Well, the Nokia X5 renders leaked by a Baidu user via Slashleaks appear to have a similar design as that of the Nokia X6 with the notch on top of the display and thin bezels at the sides, top and bottom. The difference appears to be in the width of the notch as it looks like it will be wider than that on the X6.

The reason for this could be due to the speculated dual selfie cameras. The other reason for the same is likely to be the presence of facial recognition by structured light. Moving to the rear, the glass back of the smartphone appears to flaunt a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The renders show the device in two colors - Black and Blue but we can expect more colors to be unveiled later.

Nokia X5 rumored specifications

Back in May, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia X6 in China. Now, the Nokia X6's global launch is all set to happen on July 19 in Hong Kong. Likewise, the Nokia X5 is said to be launched initially in China and released later in the global markets as the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

From the existing reports, it is said that the upcoming Nokia smartphone might adorn a 5.8-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is said to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default memory space. The rear of the smartphone is said to house dual cameras -13MP and 5MP sensors.

The other aspects of the alleged Nokia X5 are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the eyes of spectators are prepping for the global launch of the Nokia X6 to happen next week.