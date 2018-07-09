Nokia confirms new product launch on July 11; might be the Nokia X5

A couple of days back, there were many speculations about Nokia launching a new smartphone on July 11. It has been expected that the smartphone will be the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which passed through TENAA certification recently in China.

Now, Nokia has finally revealed that it is going to conduct a product launch in China on July 11, and will launch a new smartphone in the X series. The company has published the information on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

In the post, it was mentioned that the smartphone will come with a full-screen display and there is a possibility that the phone will run Android P Beta. So we can safely assume that HMD Global is planning to debut the Nokia X5.

While there is no confirmation regarding the name of this smartphone, the Nokia TA-1109 is believed to be the Nokia 5.1 Plus. There are claims that the 5.1 Plus could be the Nokia X5. In addition to the TA-1109, the company is said to be working on two other models of the Nokia X6 with the model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116. These devices were spotted in the Bluetooth certification database, claims a NokiaPowerUser report.

Nokia X6 rumored Specification

Nokia X6 was launched in May 2018 in China. It was the first smartphone from the company to embrace and iPhone X-style notch. The latest smartphone from HMD Global boasts of a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera and an earpiece. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Notably, the device renders a screen-to-body ratio of 80.3%.

The Nokia X6 is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 509 GPU. There are multiple variants of the smartphone. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space, while the mid variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. All these variants support expandable storage space up to 256GB.

The smartphone has a dual-camera module at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone LED flash. The secondary camera is a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This camera has an AI portrait mode and scene recognition. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has features such as Face Unlock and AI aspects like background blur and stickers.

The Nokia X6 is backed by a 3060mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. It is touted that the device can be charged from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Source, via