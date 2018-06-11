Nokia X6 might soon launch globally indicates Taiwan's NCC certification

Nokia after launching its X6 in China last month, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer noted the high interest surrounding the phone outside its home country. This might indicate that the company is possibly planning for a global release in the future. Now Taiwan's NCC has indicated a wider release of the Nokia X6 in the coming days.

However, the listing of the device is in questions because it goes by the model number TA-1103 and fails to reveal any exact information about the phone other than the fact that it is built by HMD Globla and support 4G connectivity.

This listing comes just after the same was spotted on Bluetooth certification listing. However both the listing doesn't have any specific mention that its Nokia X6.

But the similarities to the original Nokia X6 (TA-1099) in terms of the model number suggest that this is indeed a new global offering.

If this turns out to be true, then the spec sheet will remain unchanged. Consumers can expect a large 19:9, 5.8-inch display complete with a notch. Along with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon, 636 SoC clubbed with 4GB or 6GB of RAM variants. Along with 32GB or 64GB onboard storage options respectively. There is support for expandable storage too. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor positioned below the dual-camera module. The back of the phone has a glossy finish and an all-glass design.

The Nokia-branded smartphone is expected to boast a dual-lens setup on the rear with the combination of 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel camera that should help with bokeh effects. On the front, the expected Nokia X6 will house a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture for better selfie and video calling experience.

The global variant of the device will likely ship with stock Android 8.1 Oreo as part of the Android One program. The smartphone is backed by a 3060mAh non-removable battery.

The other goodies include a USB Type-C port and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience. Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, we can expect this one to also get two years of OS support.

