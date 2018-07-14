Nokia X6 global variant spotted on Geekbench as Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global announced the Nokia X6 in May. This device carries the credits of being the first smartphone from the company to feature a display notch. As of now, this device is restricted to the Chinese market but it this situation is going to change soon. We say so as the global variant of the Nokia X6 is all set to be announced on July 19.

While we are just a few days away from the launch event of the Nokia X6 global variant, the smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench platform (via MySmartPrice). The benchmark database has listed the device with the moniker Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Geekbench listing

As seen in the screenshot above, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is likely to be the global variant of the Nokia X6. The listing sheds light on the key specifications of the device. Going by the same, the smartphone is said to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and 4GB RAM. It also reveals that the smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Notably, these specifications are identical to those of the Nokia X6. We can also expect a 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia phone to be available.

The benchmark listing shows that the device has managed to score 1332 points in the single-core test and 4903 points in the multi-core test. Any device running this Qualcomm chipset are expected to deliver similar scores.

Nokia X6 global aka Nokia 6.1 Plus rumored specifications

Though it is an international variant, it is expected to arrive with similar specifications as the Chinese variant of the Nokia X6. To recap, the Nokia X6 flaunts a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with a notch featuring an FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under its hood, the smartphone employs a Snapdragon 636 SoC as seen in the benchmark listing. The device comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. It has a hybrid dual SIM slot and gets the power from a 3060mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP+5MP sensors with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. The camera has AI features as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for Face Unlock as well.

Expected price in India

The global variant of Nokia X6, which could be launched on July 19 is likely to be priced starting Rs 17,000 in India. The high-end variant could be priced above Rs. 20,000. However, an official confirmation is awaited.