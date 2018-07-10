ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 could be coming soon to India

Upcoming Nokia smartphone details spotted on Indian website.

By:

Related Articles

    It was in late May that HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 at an event in Russia. These smartphones are the latest entry-level offerings from the Finnish company. These are the successors to the Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 launched last year. Now, it looks like the Indian launch of these phones is imminent.

    Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 could be coming soon to India

    In a recent development, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 have been spotted listed on the official Nokia India website. The pricing of these phones is not revealed but this hints that the Indian launch of these smartphones could be launched soon in the country.

    However, this isn't the first time that these Nokia smartphones have been listed on the official site. Within a few days of the announcement, these phones were spotted on the official Nokia India website. Back then, the listing revealed the alleged Indian pricing of these smartphones.

    Alleged pricing of Nokia smartphones

    According to the listing, the Nokia 5.1 will be priced at Rs. 12,499, the Nokia 3.1 will be priced at Rs. 9,200 and the Nokia 2.1 will be priced at Rs. 6,999. The Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 will run Android 8.0 Oreo and belong to the Android One programme. The Nokia 2.1 will be an Android Go (Oreo edition) smartphone.

    Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 specifications

    Being sequels to the yesteryear models, these smartphones have upgraded specifications. The Nokia 2.1 comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 425 SoC and a 4000mAh battery. The Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 arrive with major upgrades than their predecessors. Both these smartphones make use of MediaTek processors and tall 18:9 displays. As these two smartphones are a part of the Android One program, these phones are prone to receive quick and timely software updates.

    Given that the Nokia X6 is yet to be launched in the country, we can expect this one to also be launched in India anytime soon. Moreover, there isn't an official confirmation from the company regarding the pricing and launch date of these Nokia smartphones in India. Notably, the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is all set to be launched in China later today. 

    Via

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue