Indian prices of the Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1 leaked online

HMD Global, the home brand of Nokia recently launched the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and the Nokia 5.1 in Morocco. These are the latest entry-level smartphones from the company with new design and stock Android user interface. All three smartphones replace the first generation Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and the Nokia 5 smartphones.

Pricing

According to the listing, the Nokia 5.1 will cost Rs 12,499, the Nokia 3.1 will cost Rs 9,200 and the Nokia 2.1 will cost Rs 6,999. The Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1 runs on Android 8 Oreo and comes under the Android One programme, whereas the Nokia 2.1 runs on Android Oreo GO Edition, which is an optimized version of the Android Oreo for smartphones with entry-level configuration.

Specifications

It looks like Nokia accidentally revealed the pricing of the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1 smartphone on the official website. However, the pricing has been taken down within minutes, which confirms that the company will be launching these three smartphones in India in the coming weeks.

Amongst these three phones, The Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 2.1 have a 16:9 aspect ratio display, whereas the Nokia 5.1 has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with rounded corners, which make this smartphone look like a premium one. The Nokia 5.1 is powered by the all-new MediaTek Helio P18 Octa-core chipset with 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 GB storage with a micro SD card for storage expansion. Overall, the Nokia 5.1 seems like a lot better smartphone than the Nokia 6.1, which costs 1.5 times that of the Nokia 5.1.

All three smartphones will receive two major Android OS upgrades and security updates up to 3 years of their launch. In fact, these figures are on par with the flagship Pixel smartphones in terms of software support.

Summary

We expected that the company would also launch the Nokia X6, which was the first Nokia smartphone to embrace an iPhone X like notch. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of these smartphones in India. However, considering the official listing, the company is most likely to launch the three musketeers in the month of June.

