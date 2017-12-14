Nokia Camera app gets major update before Nokia 9 launch

Earlier this week, we came across a report that the Nokia 5 smartphone has received the Android Oreo update and that the Nokia 6 will get the update soon.

Well, a NokiaMob report states that the Oreo update has brought in some major changes to the Nokia Camera app with many new and hidden features. To be specific, the camera will now support dual cameras including telephoto and wide-angle. The app shows that there will be 2x telephoto zoom that is standard among smartphones right now. However, the Nokia 5 will not be able to make use of these features as the device does not have dual camera lenses.

The only dual camera smartphone that HMD Global has launched so far is the Nokia 8 and it has identical field of view on both the cameras. But this app shows that the future smartphones might make benefit from the new capabilities.

The other change that has been brought to the Nokia Camera app is that the users can manually select the Shutter speed and ISO on the Nokia 5. The value for the ISO can range between 100 to 2000 while that of shutter speed can range between 1/500s and 1s.

In addition to these, the Nokia Camera 8.02 has also brought in a new UI that can be seen everywhere from Camera or Video modes to the settings to imaging and video options. The app brings features such as time-lapse video and Slow motion video modes to the camera app. We can say that the UI has been redesigned from the scratch with the Oreo update.

Notably, none of the smartphones in the market have the ability for both telephoto and wide-angle. And, we have just started coming across rumors regarding smartphones with three cameras. Eventually, there are chances that HMD is considering to come up with two separate models and Nokia 9 rumors point out at such a camera solution.

Maybe, we can expect HMD to replace the monochrome secondary sensor with a wide-angle sensor in the future. The Nokia 9 is claimed to have a telephoto RGB secondary sensor on board that will make its camera different from the dual camera setup seen on the Nokia 8. The Nokia 9 likely to be launched in January next year and we can expect the new Nokia Camera app to be preloaded on the device.

In the meantime, interested users can download and try the APK of the Nokia Camera app from here.