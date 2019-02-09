ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Now IGTC video previews will be added to Instagram main feed

Instagram added IGTV preview video to the main feed. All you need to know about the new feature.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Facebook-owned Instagram has announced on its official Twitter handle that previews of IGTV videos would now appear in the main feeds of the home page also. "Now, you can preview IGTV videos in your feed. When there's a new video from someone you follow, you can tap from your feed to watch the full video in IGTV," the company tweeted on Thursday.

    Now IGTC video previews will be added to Instagram main feed

     

    Instagram introduced the IGTV last year, ever since the launch the company has been aggressively pushing content on the platform in all possible ways. Instagram has also started putting IGTV videos on the Explore tab, occasional notification banners for new videos and also allowed users to share IGTV videos on their own Stories.

    "With IGTV previews in feed, we're making it even easier to discover and watch the latest video content from your favourite follows," Variety quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

    Instagram launch the IGTV back in June 2018to compete with Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube. IGTV gives an opportunity to users, content creators and influencers to upload up to 10 minutes of videos to one hour in length.

    Earlier this week, the picture and video sharing app started rolling out Sensitivity Screens which reduces the exposure of minors to self-harming provocative, and disturbing content. Basically, this new feature blurs the questionable pictures and video-thumbnails on the app until the user opt-in.

    Recently it has been reported that Facebook is working on to integrate its messaging services, like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messengers by the end of 2019 or maybe in early 2020 according to the latest report by The New York Times. The services will still operate as stand-alone apps but their underlying messaging infrastructure unified.

    Read More About: igtv instagram app news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue