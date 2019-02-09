Now IGTC video previews will be added to Instagram main feed

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced on its official Twitter handle that previews of IGTV videos would now appear in the main feeds of the home page also. "Now, you can preview IGTV videos in your feed. When there's a new video from someone you follow, you can tap from your feed to watch the full video in IGTV," the company tweeted on Thursday.

Instagram introduced the IGTV last year, ever since the launch the company has been aggressively pushing content on the platform in all possible ways. Instagram has also started putting IGTV videos on the Explore tab, occasional notification banners for new videos and also allowed users to share IGTV videos on their own Stories.

"With IGTV previews in feed, we're making it even easier to discover and watch the latest video content from your favourite follows," Variety quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

Instagram launch the IGTV back in June 2018to compete with Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube. IGTV gives an opportunity to users, content creators and influencers to upload up to 10 minutes of videos to one hour in length.

Earlier this week, the picture and video sharing app started rolling out Sensitivity Screens which reduces the exposure of minors to self-harming provocative, and disturbing content. Basically, this new feature blurs the questionable pictures and video-thumbnails on the app until the user opt-in.

Recently it has been reported that Facebook is working on to integrate its messaging services, like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messengers by the end of 2019 or maybe in early 2020 according to the latest report by The New York Times. The services will still operate as stand-alone apps but their underlying messaging infrastructure unified.