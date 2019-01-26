Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook is working on to integrate its messaging services, like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messengers by the end of 2019 or maybe in early 2020 according to the latest report by The New York Times. The services will still operate as stand-alone apps but their underlying messaging infrastructure unified.

In order to work this out, a huge amount of reconfiguring is needed to be done by thousands of Facebook employees. They will need to change how the apps function at their most basic levels. All this being done to incorporate all the three apps end-to-end encryption. However, WhatsApp and Facebook Messengers are already end-to-end encrypted.

According to The New York Times, "The move has the potential to redefine how billions of people use the apps to connect with one another while strengthening Facebook's grip on users, raising antitrust, privacy and security questions. It also underscores how Zuckerberg is imposing his authority over units he once vowed to leave alone."

In a statement, Facebook said it wanted to "build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private." It added: "We're working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks."

Apart from this Facebook has also been reported working on the development of another product targeting at the teens. According to a new report the company has invested months working on LOL which is a special feed, includes funny video and GIF-like clips.

However, the company has not disclosed anything on the rollout of this feature. The teams are still finalizing whether they will roll out the feature in Watch or as a separate feature.

