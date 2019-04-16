Now, play cricket with Gautam Gambhir on CricPlay app News oi-Priyanka Dua Every contestant joining the game is eligible to win a cash prize if they score more than Gambhir in the limited-period contest.

India's online fantasy gaming segment is heating up as the country's latest free fantasy cricket gaming app CricPlay has enabled more than 200,000 Indians to play live online fantasy cricket with two-time World Cup winning opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

To participate in the contest, users would need to download the CricPlay app from Google Play or log in web & register for the upcoming 'Star Contest'.

"We are here to create an experience that becomes a part of the daily lives of people. Our contests are very different from our competitors as they are tuned differently from industry standards. We are here to redefine this space," Gaurav Sarin, Business Head of CricPlay said.

Gautam Gambhir said, "It's heart-warming to see people from all age groups and walks of life excited about the chance to come together and play on the CricPlay app - not just to win, but for their love of the game. I'm looking forward to the experience of playing with more of my fans in the Ab India Khelega contest."

For unaware, CricPlay features five major formats - Fantasy Leagues, Super Leagues, Challenger Leagues, Star Contest, and Daily Predictions.

In the 'Fantasy League' format, the app allows users the choice to play with other gamers across the country and win money. Every team scores points basis the actual performance of the player picked during the match, and the highest scoring teams win.

'Super League' is original gameplay where gamers can select a team per match and select power-ups like 'Substitution', 'Captain Changer' or 'Vice Captain Changer' for an enhanced gaming experience while Challenger Leagues allow users to compete with each other on limited leader-boards & win prizes. Star Contest is one of the most innovative gameplays launched by CricPlay that enables its users to play with one of Cricket's greatest minds.

In 'Daily Predictions', gamers leverage their cricketing knowledge to determine a winning outcome before the match starts and win cash provided they have the highest daily consecutive correct predictions.