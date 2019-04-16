Picture-in-picture mode now available on JioTV News oi-Vivek JioTV is available for Jio network users

JioTV is a complimentary live television streaming service from Jio for Android and iOS devices. The service is available for free for Jio network users. With the latest update, JioTV now supports picture-in-picture mode.

With picture-in-picture mode, a user can watch live TV in a small window, while browsing the internet on a browser or scrolling through a social media app like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

How to enable picture-in-picture mode?

To enable picture-in-picture mode, download the latest update available for the JioTV from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app, play your favorite television channel, and press on the home button to go to picture-in-picture mode.

About JioTV

JioTV offers a total of 640 live SD resolution channels and 138 HD channels for free of cost for Jio network users. Users can enjoy live-TV on the go, given they have an active internet connection. JioTV is available for Jio Prepaid, Postpaid, Jio Gigafiber users for free of cost with an active data plan.

Jio has partnered with big production houses like Disney to offer high-quality and latest Hollywood movies for all Jio network users.

Other premium video streaming services like YouTube (premium), Netflix, and Hotstar do offer picture-in-picture mode, and VLC, the offline video player also supports picture-in-picture mode. Picture-in-picture mode will be useful in big-screen smartphones and tablets, which will enhance the overall multimedia consumption experience.