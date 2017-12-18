Reliance Jio launches web version of JioTV: Access free TV shows via web browser

Reliance Jio seems to be busy this week as the company is rolling out new features in its apps and bringing improvements in its services.

Earlier we reported that the company has rolled out "HelloJio" a voice assistant feature to its MyJio app. Going by some new reports Reliance Jio has now launched a web version of JioTV app which allows Jio users to access over 500 tv channels. This app or service was previously exclusive to mobile users via the app. Now with the support for web platform, users will be able to access the feature or TV channels through their web browser as well.

TelecomTalk was the first to report on the JioTV website.

The new JioTV website is supported by all browsers and the new service will let users watch TV channels for free without having to rely on the app. Reliance Jio offers a suite of apps which includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, and more. Jio's suite of apps are free along with the Jio Prime membership and users can enjoy all the content on these apps for free.

Meanwhile, if any user is interested to avail the service, they can visit the http://jiotv.com/ website and sign in with their Jio account. Users can sign-in with their Jio SIM number and password. The channels can be streamed on a broadband connection as well.

Talking about the experience, the web interface of JioTV is quite similar to the mobile web UI. The channels are listed horizontally. Users can further switch between SD and HD channels.

JioTV service is totally free for all the Jio users and offers more content options than its competitors like Airtel TV, Vodafone Play amongst others. Reports state that JioTV offers access to around 550 Live TV channels, while the competitors only offer around 200-250 channels.

This could be a new strategy for the company to retain and attract more users in its network. A few days back, Reliance had also rolled out a web version of its on-demand video content platform, JioCinema for its customers.