JioTV app streams 621 live TV channels; poses tough challenge to other apps

When Reliance Jio was launched two years back, it came up with a digital content strategy by offering bundled content in the form of apps. Till date, the Jio subscribers get unlimited access to the Jio suite of apps. Of these apps, the JioTV app is one of the popular and highly used apps as it offers live TV, TV shows, movies and much more for the users.

The JioTV app was one of the successful aspects that the other telcos in the market had to come up with their own content platforms to lure their subscribers. As a result, Airtel TV and Vodafone Play were also bundled with their respective subscribers.

Now, JioTV has progressed into a huge platform with 621 channels, which is much more than what the DTH or cable TV services offer right now. Eventually, it becomes one of the successful OTT apps in the market right now.

Reliance JioTV downloads

As of now, the JioTV app is free for the Jio subscribers. The telco had partnered with content providers such as Sony Pictures Networks India, Sun TV Network, and Star India in order to relay channels on the app. All the channels from these content providers are available on the JioTV app. Its success is evident as the app has surpassed over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

621 channels for users

As mentioned above, the JioTV app has over 621 channels across different categories. It includes a whopping 193 news channels, 122 entertainment channels, 50 devotional channels, 49 educational channels, 27 kids channels, 35 infotainment channels, 10 lifestyle channels and eight business news channels.

Notably, the channels are available in different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Urdu, Assamese, Odia, French and Bengali. When it comes to HD content, there are 46 English and 32 Hindi channels in HD.

JioTV vs Airtel TV vs Vodafone Play

On the competition front, Airtel TV app offers over 375 channels and features over 10,000 movies and popular TV shows. The app had partnered with content distributors such as HOOQ, Amazon, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, and ALT Balaji. The app has crossed over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Vodafone also has its own live TV and video streaming app called Vodafone Play. This one offers over 5000 movies in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bhojpuri dubbed Hollywood movies. The app has nearly 300 live TV shows and has partnered with HOOQ, ALT Balaji, and Yupp TV. On both the number of channels and downloads, the Airtel TV and Vodafone Play lag behind that of JioTV.