Jio TV update brings Jio Cricket HD channels and new interface News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Android and iOS versions of Jio TV app have received an update bring a new interface. This revamped design makes it relatively easier to discover content and channels. Also, the app gets new sections based on genres. The update brings a channel called Jio Cricket HD that will live stream the Indian cricket matches.

Jio TV, the live streaming app for the Jio subscribers lets users watch their favorite channels and TV shows in real-time. Well, you can watch these channels as they are aired on TV absolutely for free. This way, Jio users can watch TV shows even while they are on the go.

Jio TV update

Talking about the update to the Jio TV app, the Android and iOS versions have been updated to 5.6.0 and 2.2 versions respectively. The update weighs in at 9.65MB and 36.1MB on Android and iOS respectively. Besides the new interface, the update brings a new channel dubbed JioCricket HD, which will live stream the major sporting events all through the year. The channel will also be available in four regional languages for the subscribers.

Jio and Star India deal

This update has hit the headlines months after Jio and Star India signed a deal letting the former stream the India cricket matches for five years. Going by the deal, Jio TV users will get an option to stream the test matches, domestic BCCI tournaments, One Day Internationals and T20 matches on the app. In order to watch these cricket matches, users should have an active Jio number. Notably, the app is free to use as it belongs to the Jio suite of content apps that is free for the Prime members.

Notably, this app also lets users record shows so that they can watch the same later. They can also select favorite channels so that they create a personalized list of those channels that they like to watch.