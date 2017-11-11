Now your Twitter display name can have up to 50 characters

Earlier this week, Twitter doubled up the character limit in tweets. While new character limit is yet to roll out to all the users, most of us are enjoying tweeting using 280 characters.

Other than that, Twitter is also increasing the maximum number of characters someone can use in their display name. While previously the cap was 20 characters, it has been now increased to a total of 50 characters. It may not seem a huge change for all, yet it can be really useful when it comes to people with longer names or some business body. This also means that you will be able to use unique and more creative display names.

For example, now the character restriction won't hold you back from being a little more creative on Twitter. Sometimes people even use novelty display names along with emojis and festive themes on special occasions. More often than not, display names are used as a form of protest to send a particular message.

Now, the increase in character limit may seem intriguing, but you should keep a few things in mind. Think before whether you really want to put up a display name that consists of 50 characters (pretty long that is).

Notably, even if your display name has 50 characters, it may get shortened as most of the Twitter apps is currently able to show only a narrow line of your display name. That being said, third-party Twitter apps such as Tweetbot and Twitterrific have been updated for supporting the longer display names as well as the new tweet character limit.

If you are wondering about the user name or user handle, the character limit is still 15.