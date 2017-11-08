Twitter expands character limit to 280; but not for all

Twitter is arguably the most popular micro-blogging site in the world. While it doesn't have the same number of active users like Facebook or Instagram, Twitter still appeals to a niche population.

That being said, some users find it difficult to express their thoughts in just 140 characters. This is why Twitter is now letting users to use 280 characters instead of 140 in most parts of the world. While this this extended character limit in tweets is yet to reach all the Twitter user, for most people, the new cap on the social media platform is 280 characters.

Twitter started experimenting the 280 character cap in tweets from September with a small portion of users. Since the company is apparently satisfied with the test, now the feature is being rolled out to a wider number of users.

After this new character limit was introduced, the number of English language tweets that hit the limit dropped from 9% to 1%. Twitter says that this indicates how users now edit their posts less thanks to the new higher limit.

It is worth noting that the increased character limit is not applicable to users tweeting in Japanese, Chinese and Korean. They will have to keep expressing their thoughts on Twitter within 140 characters.

This is because in languages like Japanese, Korean, and Chinese you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in many other languages, like English, Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

If you still have not got the expanded character limit, worry not. Be patient as you will soon get the chance to express more on Twitter.