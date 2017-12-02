Ola Pedal, a bicycle sharing service launched in India

Ola cabs, one of the leading cab-hailing services has announced the launch of 'Pedal' a new service. As the name indicates, Ola Pedal is a bicycle sharing service that is claimed to be first-of-its-kind in the country.

Initially, Ola Pedal has been launched in IIT Kanpur in November as a pilot project. It will be officially launched soon across the country. Though the company has not announced a specific launch date for the bicycle sharing service, it is expected to launch soon. Similar to the other services offered by Ola such as Prime, Mini, Micro and Auto, the Ola Pedal will also be seen as a button on the app and users can book the bicycles from there.

Ola is claimed to have put the users' safety as the priority as they have integrated the bicycles with GPS, smart locks, and QR Code. As per a report by vccircle, the users who rent bicycles via Ola Pedal will be provided with a code and this code has to be used to unlock the service.

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability details of the Ola Pedal service. The tweet posted by Ola claims that the service is a quick, green and smart way to commute short distances and that it is coming soon.

A few days back, we came across a report that Yulu Bikes, a based in Bengaluru is all set to launch their bicycle sharing service. It looks several well known companies and startups are looking forward to launch bicycle sharing services in India in an attempt to de-congest the urban traffic and offer a clean, green and efficient solution to the short distance commutes.

Given the popularity of Ola in the country, we are sure that the Ola Pedal service will not take a long time to become a hit among the users.