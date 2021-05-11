Here’s Your Chance To Win OnePlus 9 5G From Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Funzone quiz contests keep changing from time to time. While the daily quiz contests are valid for 24 hours, the other contests last for a considerable time period. One of these contests is the Funezone Riddles Quiz, wherein you could get a chance to win the OnePlus 9 5G, the latest flagship smartphone from the company.

How To Play Amazon Funzone Riddles Quiz

Firstly, you will find this contest only on the Amazon app and not on the web version. Eventually, you should first download and install the Amazon mobile app on your device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the app, create an account or log on to your account. Now, either you can search for the Funzone section or scroll down to enter the Funzone section, From here, you should click on the Funzone Riddles section to enter the quiz wherein you can win a OnePlus 9 5G.

Amazon Funzone Riddles Quiz Answers

Like the other Amazon Funzone quiz contests, it is important to answer all questions asked in the Funzone Riddles contest correctly to be eligible to enter the prize pool. If you are searching for correct answers to all questions asked in the Funzone Riddles Quiz, then you can check out the answers from here.

Question 1: What month of the year has 28 days?

Answer: All of them

Question 2: What is full of holes but still holds water?

Answer: Sponge

Question 3: I'm tall when I'm young, and I'm short when I'm old. What am I?

Answer: A candle

Question 4: I am at the start of Rahul and in the middle of Virat, what am I?

Answer: The letter R

Question 5: I'm light as a feather, yet the strongest person can't hold me for five minutes. What am I?

Answer: Your breath

Do keep in mind that the Funzone Riddles quiz will last from May 6 to May 24. The winner will be announced after the contest comes to an end, to be precise May 26. Notably, you should be at least 18 years of age to participate in the quiz. Also, if you happen to win the contest, you need to provide a valid proof to claim the prize and your mobile number should be verified by Amazon India.

