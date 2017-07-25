OnePlus Launcher now available on Google Play Store

OnePlus recently uploaded its Weather app on Google Play Store. Now, the company made the OnePlus Launcher app available for download from the digital store. Interestingly, the OnePlus launcher has previously made an appearance on the Google Store, although for a brief period of time.

However, this time, it seems like that the app is here to stay. The OnePlus Launcher can only be used by OnePlus device owners. So if you don't have an OnePlus phone, this news shouldn't make any difference to you. For those who are not aware, the OnePlus Launcher offers support for a wide range of icon packs, which can be changed with a tap of a button.

Other than the default icons, users of the aforementioned app will be able to download hundreds of icons from the market. In addition, the app lets users take advantage of preset gestures to execute different actions such as search or getting quick access to notifications.

If you check, you will find out that OnePlus launcher has a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 in Google Play Store, which is quite impressive.

OnePlus has presumably released the app in the Google Play Store for allowing the developers to send timely updates to OnePlus Launcher users. Hence, the users will get regular updates that will add new features, make overall improvements and fix bugs if any.

In related news, OnePlus has recently sent out a new software update for its current flagship OnePlus 5. The latest update carries the version number 4.5.5 and it is sized at 59MB. You can read about it here.