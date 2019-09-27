OnePlus Pay Announced: Is It Better Than Google Pay, Samsung Pay Or Mi Pay? News oi-Vivek

There has been a massive growth in online payments space and digital wallets, especially after the demonetization. Companies like Paytm, Amazon, PhonePe have already marked their dominance. Similarly, smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple have also introduced their own wallets. OnePlus, at its bi-annual launch event teased the launch of the OnePlus Pay -- a new online payment system for its devices.

What Is OnePlus Pay?

Except for the name, the company has not disclosed any of the features of the OnePlus Pay payment. However, considering the recent trend, the company is likely to use UPI payment system and partner with banks to offer UPI based profiles to users.

To attract a wider audience, the company is likely to offer some deals and discounts. The OnePlus Pay will compete against Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Mi Pay.

Just like the competition, the OnePlus Pay will probably be limited to OnePlus smartphones and the app might come pre-installed on upcoming devices. The service is likely to offer better security features compared to other e-wallets available in India.

How To Use OnePlus Pay?

It is almost uncertain at this point of time on how to use the OnePlus Pay. Similar to the other e-wallet solutions, the OnePlus Pay might include a bar-code reader, where, a user can scan the code to make a platform. Just like the competition, the payment scheme from OnePlus is likely to be cross-platform compatible.

OnePlus Pay Availability

The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Pay service will be available in India from early 2020. The feature is likely to debut on smartphones like the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro. In the later date, the service will be made available for older OnePlus smartphones as well.

What Do We Think About The OnePlus Pay?

OnePlus is currently the number one premium smartphone brand in India and the number four premium smartphone brand in the world. The OnePlus community is likely to accept the new feature in a positive way and is likely to become mainstream in the next few quarters.

