Opera Touch Browser Gets Crypto Wallet Integration – A New Experience For iOS Users

Opera Touch, an iOS app is lately been upgraded with a built-in Crypto Wallet. You can have this aspect integrated within the Opera browser of Android devices and desktop as well. Even iOS devices seem to be highly compatible with this feature. And, this latest Opera Touch version offers Web 3 support to iOS making online transactions relatively more convenient.

With Web 3, all iOS handsets will effectively run decentralized applications (Dapps) based on the Ethereum blockchain protocol using Opera Touch. Prior to being rolled out to iOS devices, this Crypto Wallet and Web 3 support was made available for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. This latest feature has a plethora of amazing features.

Features Of Crypto Wallet

The Crypto Wallet lets users make transactions relatively easier. It lets consumers transact online based on a cryptocurrency and access all the Ethereum (ERC20) tokens, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Plus, the presence of Ethereum Web 3 API enables interactions with Dapps seamlessly. Hence, for the entire process to occur, you won't be requiring any browser extensions.

This new iOS-based Dapp is developed for also to convert webpages into digital collectible cards called Marble cards that are NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is quite user-friendly that you can play with the Marble cards or even trade them or sell them through the Opera Touch browser.

Other Things To Know

Users willing to experience unusual crypto offering with this feature must follow a certain guideline. To get the benefit of Crypto Wallet, you must first install the latest Opera Touch browser on your iOS device. One more thing to note is to get an effective performance of this app, you should have iOS 11 or above running on your device.

All the users who want to get the best experience of the Crypto Wallet must buy some Ethereum currency (ETH) and make actual Web 3 transactions. The users can simply ingress a selection of Web 3 apps in the Dapp store directly from the speed dial screen of the browser after your cryptocurrency is stored. Due to a raging demand, iOS makers have been integrating this app to almost all of its wares.

