Oppo Launches Its Financial Services In India
Launching financial services has become a trend in India. Earlier, Xiaomi and Realme launched their services in the country, and now Oppo joined the wagon. The company has announced the launch of its financial services, where it will offer personal loans up to Rs. 200,000.
The Oppo Kash is also providing loans of Rs. 2,00,00,000 for business. Apart from that, Oppo will be offering mutual fund service and credit reports to the customers. The newly launched app will be pre-installed in all Oppo phones. In fact, this app is also available on the Google Play store, and non-Oppo users can also download it from there.
However, the company has just launched five features in its beta testing, and full-fledged services will be launched in the next six months. The pilot project is running in all-tier I, II, and III cities. Oppo has also launched a SIP feature where it allows users to start an investment with Rs. 100 only.
"With OPPO Kash, we will provide end-to-end financial solutions. Our aim is to have 10 million consumers in the next 5 years on the platform having used either of our Financial Services worth Rs 50,000 crore," said Sumit Walia, Vice President, Oppo.
It is worth mentioning that the company will launch six more features in the coming months. Furthermore, the company's, vice president Sumit Walia said that it has 50 million customers, now it will add 15 to 20 million customers every year.
Apart from that, the company has launched the Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone comes in two variants 8GB RAM and 128GB /256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores from March 6. There's a 44MP dual punch hole camera at the front.
