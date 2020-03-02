Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Punch-Hole Display Launched In India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The company says the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone is available in three color variants -- Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Features

Oppo has packed the MediaTek P95 SoC under the hood, which is an upgrade to the P90. Oppo says the phone has improved GPU, NPU, AI processing, and more with the processor. The Reno 3 Pro is available in two variants with an 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage; and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There's a dual punch-hole display for the smartphone. It runs the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7. There's a 4,025 mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and USB Type-C charging port. The smartphone also packs an accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and more.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the rear in a vertical alignment. There's a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP black-and-white sensor. In the front, the Reno 3 Pro features a dual-camera selfie camera setup with a 44MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price

The new Oppo smartphone starts from Rs. 29,990 for the base model. It is available for pre-booking starting today (March 2) on Flipkart. The sale will begin on March 6 and will be available on all major online and offline stores.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Offers

Oppo has introduced a couple of offers for the new smartphone. For one, 1,000 lucky buyers will get an Oppo Enco Free voucher with the smartphone. Buyers can get complete damage protection with Oppo Care. Bank offers from ICICI, HDFC, and others offer a 10 percent cashback. Oppo has also partnered with Jio for 100 percent of data benefits.