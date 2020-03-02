New Oppo 5G Smartphone Gets Certified: Likely To Be Another Reno Model News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's other mystery 5G smartphone has made it to the rumor mill. The device in question carries the Oppo CPH2005 model number. While the name of the device is unrevealed, it is said to be a new Reno model in the making. This is the second Oppo 5G smartphone which has been certified online in recent times.

The Oppo CPH2005 has cleared its certification via FCC in the US. The device has been listed along with some of the features on the website. The handset's listing suggests 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm dimensions and 180gms weight. The smartphone will launch with the company's latest Color OS 7 user interface. While the FCC database doesn't reveal the Android version, the new UI is likely to be wrapped around Android 10 OS.

The handset will feature the volume keys on the right panel, while the left edge will accommodate the power key. Also, the listing reveals a 4,025 mAh battery unit. But, there is no mention of the fast charging capabilities. The processor and camera details are undisclosed. But, it shouldn't be long before we get some more details on the hardware as well its moniker.

Just to recap, just a few days ago another Oppo 5G smartphone cleared its certification from Bluetooth SIG. The Oppo CPH2009, which is also speculated to be anther Reno model in the making, has been spotted with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

At the rear, the Oppo CPH2009 will pack four cameras housing a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The Bluetooth SIG listing also revealed a 32MP selfie camera and a Snapdragon 765G processor.

It can't be said for sure if both these handsets will be launched under Reno moniker or not. We are likely to get some more details in the coming days, so, will keep you posted on the same.

via

