Paytm to invest Rs 200 crore in UPI Money Transfers

Digital payments major Paytm is all set to invest Rs 200 crore to promote UPI Money Transfers during the festive season.

"We have launched a new campaign to educate more customers and to inform them about the benefits. During the festive season, Gold is considered to be auspicious and that's why we are offering Paytm Gold to users who are embracing the era of digital payments. We want to make this Diwali more rewarding with offers and more secured payments for millions of users," Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President - Paytm said.

The company is offering Rs 100 Crores in Paytm Gold to celebrate the festive spirit with its users and to further accelerate Paytm UPI adoption.

With the wide availability of online services and offline merchant network throughout the country accepting UPI payments, the company aims to achieve 100 million UPI users by the end of December 2018, Paytm added.

Highlights

- Invests Rs. 200 Crores in marketing to increase awareness

- Offers Paytm Gold worth Rs 100 Crores to users

- Registers over 137 Million UPI transactions in Sep'18

- Aims to achieve 100 million UPI users by Dec'18

- Dedicates 10,000-member team to encourage Paytm UPI adoption at offline stores

