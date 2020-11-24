Paytm Launches Flexible EMI Options For Its Postpaid Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Paytm has announced the launch of a new feature for its postpaid customers. Paytm has launched the Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) option for its postpaid customers. This means that postpaid customers can convert their spending into EMI options.

With this, the company allows its customers to buy all products without any budget issue as they can pay in easy installments. Besides, the company allows you to avail buy now and pay later facility for several products at five lakhs shops and websites.

However, buyers have to pay some interest on the EMI payments. Besides, the company offers you multiple payment options, such as a credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI for clearing all bills. Notably, the company will also send you a single bill every month to track your spending.

The company also allows you to convert the bill into seven days within seven days it is generated, which means you can convert your bill into flexible EMIs. In addition, the company offers you a credit limit up to Rs. 100,000. Also, the company has tied up with two banks to offer instant credit to users.

Apart from joining hands with banks, the company has also joined hands with Lenskart, Gaana, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Uber, Myntra, Spencer, and more. The company is also extending its partnership with Kirana stores to offer dairy products, including milk. It is also providing its services to Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop, Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, and more.

Additionally, the company offers a Lite version of postpaid services, where it is offering a limit up to Rs. 20,000, while Delite and Elite offer your credit limit up to Rs. 100,000 without any convenience charges. Furthermore, the company said that seven million customers have already availed this service.

