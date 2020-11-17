Paytm Postpaid: What Is Paytm Postpaid And How To Activate How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Paytm has recently joined hands with Uber India. After this partnership, Uber users can pay bills via their Paytm Postpaid account. This will help the commuters to pay through their Digital services.

This is not the first time that Paytm joined hands with Uber as earlier, the former allowed riders to make payments via cards, Wallet, and UPI. To avail this benefit, Paytm Postpaid users can pay via funds after completing the trip. Besides, users are allowed to pay on a monthly basis.

What Is Paytm Postpaid?

Paytm Postpaid services are providing digital credit services to users, where it allows you to make transactions digitally. This facility allows you to make payments later in the form of EMI or the full amount. This new facility enables you to make payments for all daily products, such as groceries, milk, and other products that are available in the Kirana stores. Besides, payment services allow you to make payments to big stores like Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop, Haldiram, and more.

Recently, the payment services have extended their services to online apps like Myntra, Lenskart, Gaana, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer's, and more. In addition, the company increased the credit limit up to Rs. 100,000, which means users can buy large items. However, to activate these services users need to follow some steps.

Step 1: You have to log in to your account and search PaytmPostpaid. Then, you need to tap on the My PaytmPostpaid icon. After that, you have to tap on the credit score and click on the proceed button.

Step 2: Then, you need to tap on the credit score and you have to confirm your personal details like PAN number, birth date, contact details, and name. After that, your mobile number will be verified by the OTP. Once it is done, you need to complete the KYC and your service will be activated.

