Paytm launches new feature for Inbox

Paytm - India's largest digital payments company today announced the launch of its Spam-proof 'SMS Inbox' as a part of its widely popular Paytm Inbox.

The Spam-proof SMS Inbox uses proprietary Machine Learning algorithms to classify SMS into Personal, Transactional & Promotional categories, offering a clutter-free experience.

Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President - Paytm said, "We have witnessed a huge discomfort by mobile phone users in SMS especially with the bulk of it being spam. As a technology company, we want to offer a convenient solution to this problem and are excited to announce the launch of the Spam-proof 'SMS Inbox' which is a part of Paytm Inbox."

He said: "While filtering spam and categorizing SMS, it brings a lot of features that would add value to the lives of our users. It's a small step in our endeavor to build technology-driven solutions and we will continue investing our efforts in this direction."

Paytm said once activated, the app educates users about the various classifications of the SMS categories and their utility value. They can also choose to delete one or several threads, re-classify SMS and mark SMS as reading/unread.

The Machine Learning engine remembers user's inputs and updates itself accordingly to customize its detection patterns and enhance user experience while removing the need to have a dedicated standalone SMS spam protection app on the phone.

For those who are not aware Paytm recently added several new services to Paytm Inbox, including in-app Live TV, News, Cricket, Entertainment Videos and Games among others. This has made it a part of the everyday routine of its users, with National, Entertainment, Sports, Technology & Business emerging as the most popular categories, while Telugu, Kannada & Hindi are the most popular languages.