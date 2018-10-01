ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Paytm launches new feature for Inbox

The app educates users about the various classifications of the SMS categories and their utility value.

By

Related Articles

    Paytm - India's largest digital payments company today announced the launch of its Spam-proof 'SMS Inbox' as a part of its widely popular Paytm Inbox.

    Paytm launches new feature for Inbox

    The Spam-proof SMS Inbox uses proprietary Machine Learning algorithms to classify SMS into Personal, Transactional & Promotional categories, offering a clutter-free experience.

    Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President - Paytm said, "We have witnessed a huge discomfort by mobile phone users in SMS especially with the bulk of it being spam. As a technology company, we want to offer a convenient solution to this problem and are excited to announce the launch of the Spam-proof 'SMS Inbox' which is a part of Paytm Inbox."

    He said: "While filtering spam and categorizing SMS, it brings a lot of features that would add value to the lives of our users. It's a small step in our endeavor to build technology-driven solutions and we will continue investing our efforts in this direction."

    Paytm said once activated, the app educates users about the various classifications of the SMS categories and their utility value. They can also choose to delete one or several threads, re-classify SMS and mark SMS as reading/unread.

    The Machine Learning engine remembers user's inputs and updates itself accordingly to customize its detection patterns and enhance user experience while removing the need to have a dedicated standalone SMS spam protection app on the phone.

    For those who are not aware Paytm recently added several new services to Paytm Inbox, including in-app Live TV, News, Cricket, Entertainment Videos and Games among others. This has made it a part of the everyday routine of its users, with National, Entertainment, Sports, Technology & Business emerging as the most popular categories, while Telugu, Kannada & Hindi are the most popular languages.

    Read More About: paytm apps news
    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 23:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue