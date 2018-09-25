Vodafone Idea join hand with Paytm, to offer cashback to prepaid users

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea announced a partnership with digital payments company Paytm, to offer a unique proposition to its prepaid customers.

This partnership offers Vodafone and Idea customers exclusive cashback offers and exciting vouchers on recharging through Paytm.

Under this partnership, customers who transact for the first time on Paytm can avail an assured cashback of Rs. 25 on a minimum recharge of Rs. 149 done through Paytm while existing Paytm users can enjoy cashback of Rs. 20.

In addition to that, customers will get vouchers worth Rs. 375 from Paytm which can be used to buy movie tickets and to shop on Paytm Mall.

Meanwhile, the company has also introduced AllRounder Recharge - a combo offer for Vodafone prepaid customers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Under this new offer, users will get talk time, free data and discounted tariff rate by a single recharge, starting Rs 25.

To cater to the needs of different customers, All-Round Recharge offers a range from Rs. 25 - Rs. 245. The All Rounder Recharge pack of Rs. 65 offers full talk time, 200 MB free data and call rates at 60 p/minute. While for Rs. 95 customers can get full talk time, 500 MB.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer - Vodafone Idea Limited said, "Designed for customers who prefer to recharge with small denomination packs for voice or data separately, the Vodafone AllRounder packs are convenient, affordable and simple. These new low priced combo packs ensure that customers get to enjoy both voice and data benefits in a single recharge. These packs offer customers a great deal including Talk-time, rate-cutter tariff, and data."