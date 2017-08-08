PayTM Mall's Independence sale: Buy Apple MacBook Air with Rs 10,000 cashback

Paytm Mall owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd has launched a week-long sale from August 8 to August 15 with exciting discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of products from laptops, mobiles, and appliances to apparel and accessories among others.

The sale includes electronics and appliances at the best prices.

The Apple MacBook Air 13" is being sold with a flat cashback of Rs. 10,000 at an effective price of Rs. 51,990. The Canon EOS 1300D 18MP DSLR Camera and Lenovo Ideapad 320 Laptop are being offered at a flat cashback of Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 and are being sold at effective prices of Rs. 51990 and Rs. 21,990 respectively.

Customers can also buy Lenovo, Panasonic, Micromax and Vivo smartphones at a minimum of 10 percent cashback and Apple, HP and Lenovo laptops at up to Rs. 20,000 cashback. Big appliances like TVs and washing machines will feature up to Rs. 20,000 cashback while small appliances like Mixer Grinders and Fans will host up to 20 percent cashback. There will be up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on DSLRs and flat 20 percent cashback on Printers.

The sale will also see the iPhone 7 being sold with up to Rs. 10,000 cashback and the iPhone SE being sold with flat 15 percent discount and Rs. 3,000 cashback to bring the price from ₹27,200 down to ₹19,990.

The company is also offering shopping vouchers, as well as a lucrative buyback value of ₹9,000 through its partnership with Cashify on the purchase of every iPhone SE. This will bring the effective price of the iPhone 5SE down to Rs. 5,990.