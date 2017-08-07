Apple iPhone 7s lineup to include wireless charging feature

When it comes to Apple, the news has all been focused on the upcoming iPhone 8. While this iPhone is expected to bring in a new era in Apple's history basically in terms of the smartphone's design however it's not the only smartphone that the company will launch. Apple's lineup also includes a brand new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Going by earlier reports the iPhone 8 is said to come with a radical design and with the amount of leaks and rumors we already know what the new iPhone is bringing to the table. But it is still not clear whether some of the iPhone 8's premiere features will be included in Apple's iPhone 7s models.

There have been several reports in the past that have said iPhone 7s will incorporate two of the iPhone 8's new features which are an OLED display and wireless charging. And now it looks like the new iPhone 7s lineup will support wireless charging. In a report published by 9to5Mac we see a series of photos of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, From these images we can see how the new iPhones are going to look like.

Basically, the photos are of dummy models but they are the most accurate representations of the iPhone 7s based on leaked schematics. But the interesting thing that you notice in these photos is that the dummy models feature a glass back. Now this could mean only one thing, Apple's iPhone 7s lineup will most probably support wireless charging. Notably, the photos were leaked by tipster Sonny Dickson.

While there is a huge expectation from iPhone 8 and what it'll offer its fans as well as consumers, it's good to know that the iPhone 7s line-up will also include some features of iPhone 8. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 launch may be delayed, but again even if the iPhone 8 comes in September, analysts believe that initial supply will be very less. Besides if you are planning on buying a new smartphone then you could probably go for the iPhone 7s.

Likewise, the iPhone 8 is rumored to cost a over $1100. So Apple's iPhone 7s lineup that will include the next-gen iPhone technology and be a little cheaper may be a more attractive option for users.