Apple iPhone 8 will launch in September: Analysts

Whether the iPhone 8 will be launched on time or not is a matter of debate. We have surely seen many reports suggesting that the tenth anniversary iPhone model will arrive late. Some reports are even claiming that we would not the device getting launched this year.

Confusion over the Touch ID integration and some issue for employing the OLED display are cited as the main reasons for the possible delay. However, some renowned industry analysts are opposing these claims as reported by appleinsider. According to them, the iPhone 8 will be launched next week. They say this based on the estimated fourth quarter earnings released by Apple yesterday.

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani says that the numbers "effectively imply no iPhone launch delay." In its report, Apple predicted a sequential growth of 12% in iPhone sales. It is worth pointing out that the five-year average sequential growth has been 7% for iPhones. So the sudden growth spurt has definitely something to do with the launch of something special. Truth to be told, we can't think of anything else than iPhone 8.

Analyst Rob Cihra from Guggenheim also thinks that the September forecast made by the Cupertino-giant was much stronger than usual. While not quite sure about the iPhone 8, he believes that Apple will launch the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus next month.

JP Morgan's Rod Hall also agrees that Apple's financial predictions for next quarter suggest that the iPhone 7s series will be released in September. Other than that, Hall believes that the iOS 11 will turn the iPad into a better alternative to laptops.

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich expects an October launch of the iPhone 8 while Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang goes with the September launch prediction.

Well, we think, only time will tell whose predictions will come true.