Paytm Mall 'Tech Tuesday': Offers cashback of Rs. 8,500 on Apple AirPods, MacBook Air

E-commerce platform Paytm Mall announced its 'Tech Tuesdays' under which the company is providing cashback of Rs. 8,500 and Rs. 7,000 respectively on selected products including Apple MacBook Air (MQD32HN/A) and Apple Series 3 Nike+ Smart Watch.

The company is also offering flat 25 percent cashback on JBL Flip 4, Apple AirPods, Google Home Smart Speakers, and a flat 30 percent cashback on Garmin Vivofit 4.

Moreover, DSLR Cameras from Canon will also be available with flat Rs. 6,000 cashback on top of a 12 percent discount - bringing its effective price down to Rs. 21,999 from Rs. 31,995.

The weekly shopping event is aimed at offering premium deals and discounts on bestselling Gadgets and Gizmos to Indian customers, Paytm Mall said in a statement.

For those who are aware, the company has announced an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 for Both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models and free delivery.

Amit Sinha, COO - Paytm Mall said, "We are also excited to have partnered with Apple to launch their new range of iPhone XS & XS Max on our platform. Our team is geared up to personally meet our iPhone customers and thank them for investing their trust in our services and choosing our platform for their Purchase. We will continue to invest our efforts in expanding our product offerings and services to serve our consumers better."

Mobile Phones, Laptops, Groceries, Power Banks, Phone Accessories, Storage Devices, AV Accessories, Watches, Fashion Wear and Cosmetics witnessed the highest traction among buyers across 20,000 pin codes owing to-the wide assortment, festive offers and free shipping offered during the pre-festive sale.