Paytm, Mobikwik and PhonePe let you earn up to Rs. 7,500 cashback on fuel spends

Inflation is becoming a major concern for most. And, the rising fuel prices are making it tougher for people in some places. Given that the petrol and diesel costs are getting higher by the day, there are some ways that you can get discounts on your fuel spends. Well, it is possible with the digitalization that is happening now.

Digital wallets such as Paytm, Mobikwik and PhonePe offer cashbacks up to Rs. 7,500 on fuel spends. All you need to do to avail the discount is to pay using any of these services. And, you can avail cashbacks up to a whopping Rs. 7,500.

Paytm cashback

Paytm lets you earn up to Rs. 7,500 cashback on fuel products but the catch is that only select fuel stations are eligible to avail this offer. This offer is valid until August 1, 2019 and the minimum transaction value is Rs. 50.

You need to opt via the app to avail this offer before filling fuel. On every 10th transaction, you can get up to Rs. 7,500 cashback. And, there are discounts as well as cashbacks on each transaction at the pump. The cashback will be credited to your Paytm wallet within 48 hours of doing the transaction.

Mobikwik offer

If you use your Mobikwik wallet to pay for the fuel spends, then you can get 25% SuperCash on every transaction of Rs. 50 or above. The maximum cashback you can avail is Rs. 100 per transaction. Notably, you can avail this offer only once a month and the credited SuperCash can be used for payments done using the Mobikwik wallet.

Using this platform at the participating fuel stations will let you receive a 0.75% cashback on every transaction of Rs. 50 or above. And, this will be credited to your wallet. Notably, this offer is valid until December 31, 2018.

PhonePe cashback

Flipkart-owned PhonePe is a well-known UPI payment app. This one also offers cashback on fuel spends. Use your PhonePe account at select Indian Oil outlets to avail Rs. 40 cashback on transactions of Rs. 100 or above. You can get Rs. 35 cashback on transactions of Rs. 100 or above at select HP outlets. You can avail this offer until December 31, 2018 and it can be availed once per day.