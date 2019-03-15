ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Paytm Payments Bank launches mobile banking app for its 43 million customers

    The new app will allow customers to do banking transactions from its saving bank accounts and customers will be able to access 24x7 help and support

    By
    |

    Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPB) has announced the launch of its mobile banking app that offers users quick, & secured access to their bank account on the go.

    Paytm Payments Bank launches mobile banking app

     

    The new app is presently available for download on the Google Play store and shall shortly be available on the Apple app store as well.

    "The new app has been introduced exclusively for its bank's customers to provide a wide range of banking services in a phased manner. The purpose of the new app is to segregate its operations from the existing app which caters to customers of several group entities. However, PPB customers will continue to serve its customers on its older app should its customers desire so. Both apps will co-exist," Satish Kumar Gupta, MD & CEO Paytm Payments Bank said.

    The new app will allow customers to do banking transactions from its saving bank accounts and customers will be able to access 24x7 help and support

    Launched in May 2017, currently, the bank has enrolled over 43 Million saving bank customers. PPB has already issued over two million physical debit cards. In addition, the virtual debit card has been given to all 43 million saving bank customers. PPBL debit card has inbuilt security feature of enabling /disabling it just by a single click in the app to secure against misuse of a debit card by any miscreant. It is pertinent to note that nos. of digital transactions through PPBL debit cards are twice than that of cash transactions.

    Paytm Payments Bank customers enjoy free banking services and earn an annual interest of 4 percent on their savings. PPB has a highly secure infrastructure and allows its customers to deposit up to Rs 1 lakh in their savings account and/or wallet.

    Any amount exceeding the limit of Rs 1 lakh is automatically converted into a Fixed Deposit via auto sweep with PPB's partner bank, allowing customers to earn up to 8 percent p.a. interest on their Fixed Deposit amount. The customer can instantly redeem the desired amount in their Fixed Deposit at any time free of charge.

    Read More About: banking app paytm app news
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue