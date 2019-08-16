ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paytm Planning To Enter Online Content Space Soon

    By
    |

    Digital payments player Paytm is now looking to introduce content, news, short videos, and live television on its platform by September this year.

    Paytm Planning To Enter Online Content Space Soon

     

    Elaborating on the plans, the company's senior vice president Deepak Abbot informed that, the company witnessed 100 percent q-o-q growth in the user engagement through Paytm Inbox where it offers news, cricket store, and videos.

    He also emphasized that for the next phase of growth, Paytm will acquire and engage new users in small cities and towns.

    Furthermore, the company has also signed deals with smartphone manufacturers including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi where users will get the Paytm application built-in.

    "Since 55-60 percent of them are first-time smartphone users we are hoping to capture that section of the market once they get the app," the company informed.

    Paytm also hopes to add more customers to its platform through the new offerings. According to the company, they are currently seeing 27 million customers logging into the Paytm inbox and they expect it to grow the figure multiple times.

    Also, Paytm is working on adding a few more payments, like municipal taxes and traffic fines collected by the police, etc. into its payment mode. This will be another way to expand the reach of the app.

    On the other hand, Flipkart is planning to come up with its own free video streaming service before Diwali. The company is planning to partner with international and production houses for the content.

    Our Thoughts

    Both Paytm and Flipkart entry comes at a time when Netflix has announced its cheapest plan, which is restricted to single device usage. So it would be interesting to see the competition in the content space.

    However, Hotstar is leading this segment as the company provides free content.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: paytm
    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue