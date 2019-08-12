Oppo To Set Up Two More Manufacturing Facilities By End Of 2019 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After announcing the completion of the first phase of its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is now planning to set up with two more facilities by the end of this year.

Elaborating their plans on the upcoming manufacturing facilities, the company's GM Factory, Sanjay Goel informed that, Oppo has completed the first phase and now by the end of this year two more factories will be added to the facility in Greater Noida. This will help the company contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative and increase the production helping them reach more consumers.

"We have three facilities in Greater Noida, however, one is fully operational. The rest two will be operational by the end of this year," Goel told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

According to the firm, the Greater Noida plant has over 10,000 workforces engaged across manufacturing line, quality assurance, and product testing. However, the capacity is expected to cross 15,000 workers by 2020.

"Currently we are manufacturing devices for India, but by 2020, we are planning to export our products to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets from our Greater Noida plant," Goel replied on being asked about the plans related to exporting products.

Meanwhile, Oppo expects to double its manufacturing by 2020 from the current four million smartphones a month. The company also plans to increase investment in its R&D center in Hyderabad.

The firm has also launched an interactive AI- Powered ChatBot solution OLLIE for its customers. It will offer users a personalized solution when asking queries regarding Oppo's service centers, smartphones, and other services.

Furthermore, OLLIE conducts a conversation via the textual method and provides a solution in real-time.

Where does Oppo stand In India?

According to data from the market research firm Counterpoint Research, Oppo has lost its fourth spot to Realme. The company fell by one position to the fifth place. It saw its market share fell to 8 percent in Q2-2019 from 9 percent in Q2-2018.

Best Mobiles in India