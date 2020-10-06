Paytm To Host Mini App Developer Conference On October 8 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Paytm has recently introduced the Paytm Mini App Store for Indian developers. The conference for developers is scheduled for October 8. Paytm's main objective is to work with Indian developers to revolutionize the future of digital India. Paytm further mentioned in its tweet that they will help interested people to showcase their apps to the masses.

Interested developers and technology companies can attend the conference to show their work. To register for the Paytm Mini Apps you need to fill up some information including your contact details and a brief description of your app.

Conference Details

The conference will start at 11 AM on October 8 with an opening keynote by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. After that, there will be a product demo and technology roadmap presentation at 11 AM and then there will be a discussion about the ''Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny''. Lastly, it will be finished by a closing note by Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

About Mini App Store

The Mini App Store is now listed few apps and digital payment service provider said that over 300 apps including Ola, Decathlon, Rapido, Domino's Pizza, Netmeds, FreshMenu, NoBroker, IMG have also joined the Mini App Store. These all apps are said to list in the coming days. You can access the mini-app store via Paytm. You need to go home page and then click show more - Mini App Store. According to Paytm, the Mini App store is targeted at small developers and businesses which help to reach out to their apps to people at low-expenditure.

