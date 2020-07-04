Just In
PM Launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' To Promote Made In India Apps
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi just launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'. This is to facilitate techies and the startup community to create best-in-class Made in India apps. This challenge in an effort of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Atal Innovation Mission. This move comes soon after the ban on 59 Chinese apps.
The Prime Minister announced the same via Twitter. He added that it is evidence of the enthusiasm among the tech as well as the startup community to create Made in India apps that are exceptional. Besides this, the PM urged that the tech community should participate in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge
In a LinkedIn post, he added that there is a huge spike in the tech ecosystem to innovate, develop and promote apps made in the country. When the entire nation is working towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this seems to give a good chance to promote the same.
It is touted that this challenge will have two parts including the promotion of existing apps and the development of new ones. The first one will identify apps that are of good quality to targeted at the leaderboard and this is expected to be completed in a month. The second one will help in the creation of new high-quality apps that provide support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and release.
With these, the challenge will help improve existing apps to achieve their goals and create new ones to find solutions as well. Motivating developers, the best apps will get Rs. 20 lakh rewards.
What Can We Expect?
Given that the government is focusing on developing new high-quality apps that are Made in India, we can expect effective alternatives to the popular Chinese apps those were banned in the country earlier this week. Already, we are coming across alternatives to the short-video creation app TikTok in the form of Chingari and Roposo. With time, we can expect apps in other genres as well.
