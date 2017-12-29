Preview version of Microsoft Edge for iOS updated with 3D Touch support

Microsoft has rolled out a new update to the preview version of Microsoft Edge for iOS. Apart from some minor changes, the update has most significantly added support for 3D Touch.

Microsoft Edge made its way to both Android and iOS earlier this year. It is pretty apparent that the Redmond-based software giant is making all the necessary changes to its browser so that it can compete with the existing browsers which dominate the two platforms. As mentioned before, the new update brings in one much-anticipated feature for iPhone users; 3D Touch support.

So once this feature is enabled, users can press the Edge icon on the iPhone home screen and perform various tasks such as launching a voice search, opening a new tab, or even launch a QR scanner.

Other than that, the updated version of Microsoft Edge also offers support for two different extensions, namely LastPass and 1Password. These two password managers can be found in the share sheet, and they will let users quickly fill in details like usernames and passwords while browsing the internet.

However, before getting your hopes up, you should keep in mind that all these features are currently only available for the preview version of Microsoft Edge. So don't expect to find the new features in the Microsoft Edge that is listed for download in the App Store.

That being said, we don't think Microsoft will take long to push all these features to the App Store version of Microsoft Edge. The company is just making sure that the features work without any issue.