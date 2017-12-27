Another Microsoft patent for a Surface Phone with foldable displays shows up

While Microsoft has never confirmed the existence of the Surface Phone, lately we have seen several signs of a new mobile device that is being developed by the company.

An alleged Surface Phone with a hinge and folding displays have appeared in a few patents so far. While filing of a patent doesn't necessarily mean that Microsoft will launch the device, it does imply that the company is thinking about the project quite seriously. Likewise, in a new patent, the Redmond-based software giant explains why folding phones could be the future of smartphones.

According to the patent, folding phones are necessary for offering users more display space without making a compromise to the phone form factor.

The company also mentions that although reducing the bezel size to a minimum results in bigger screen space, there should be another way. Unless users won't have problems with purchasing huge devices so that they can have larger display, a folding design is the best option.

"Along with these enhanced capabilities has come a demand for larger displays to provide a richer user experience. Mobile phone displays have increased in size to the point where they can now consume almost the entire viewing surface of a phone. To increase the size of displays any further would require an increase in the size of the phones themselves. This is not desirable, as users want their mobile phone to fit comfortably in their hand or in a shirt or pants pocket," explains the new Microsoft patent.

Previous patents have shown an alleged Surface Phone that features a so-called self-regulating hinge. With this hinge, two separate displays would seamlessly become one enabling the Surface Phone to do more than just a smartphone.

Having said all these, you should keep in mind that there is no guarantee that the device will actually see the day light. There has many instances where companies file patents for a particular device or a technology, but forget all about it later on. Also, it doesn't work out the way it was imagined in reality.

Via 1|2