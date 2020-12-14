Reddit Acquires Dubsmash: How Will It Affect TikTok? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Reddit has made a new purchase that could somehow affect popular short-video app, TikTok. Reddit has purchased Dubsmash, the company confirmed on Sunday. For now, the financial terms of the deal are under wraps; however, a Reddit spokesperson said the deal was finalized on a combination of cash and stock.

Reddit Buys Dubsmash

Looking back, Dubsmash was one of the popular short-video apps, where users could recreate videos. However, with the rise of TikTok, Dubsmash lost a large user base. And now, it looks like it's going to make a comeback under the Reddit banner. Reddit announced that the acquisition would allow users to access Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.

Of course, users will also be able to upload and stream videos on the Dubsmash platform. The blog post also announced that Dubsmash will bring "two key strengths to Reddit". "First, Dubsmash's mission is unique among social platforms, and is aligned with Reddit's own mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world," the company said.

Similar to Reddit, Dubsmash is a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media. "Second, we will integrate Dubsmash's innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit's own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways that are endemic to our communities," Reddit announced.

How Will It Affect TikTok?

Banned in India, TikTok has been under the radar in several other countries. And now, with Reddit acquiring Dubsmash, the platform could make a comeback. Reddit also announced that Dubsmash would maintain its platform and brand. The revamped Dubsmash could certainly affect the popularity of TikTok.

The success of the ByteDance-owned company has led other social media giants to try their hand at it. We recently saw the global launch of Instagram Reels, Snapchat launching Spotlight, and so on. However, Dubsmaash has an upper hand over these platforms as it's already popular and well-established.

Reddit also provides some statistics that notes that Dubmash is one of the most diverse platforms, where "females represent 70 percent of users." Likely, Dubsmash will further push into global markets, especially where TikTok has been banned.

