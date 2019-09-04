Just In
- 20 min ago Infinix Hot 8 First Impression: Budget Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery
-
- 22 min ago Infinix Launches Hot 8 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera And More
- 1 hr ago Acer At IFA 2019 – Predator Thornos Air, Predator Triton Laptops, Chromebooks And More Launched
- 1 hr ago List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019
Don't Miss
- News MV Act 2019 effect: Auto-rickshaw driver fined Rs 35,200 for jumping light, not having papers
- Movies Darshan's Film Robert Finalises Its Heroine; Asha Bhat To Play The Female Lead!
- Sports Sanjay Bangar to be grilled by BCCI if coach or manager complain
- Finance Benchmark Indices Recover After Worst Fall As Tension Ebbs World Over
- Lifestyle Onam 2019: Here Are A Few Unique Traditional Outfit Ideas Other Than Saris
- Automobiles Bike Sales Report August 2019: Hero MotoCorp And Suzuki Record Growth Despite Industry Slowdown
- Education ICAR AIEEA 2020 Important Dates Announced
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Reliance Jio Introduces Apartment Security App Service Jio Gate
Reliance Jio has come up with a new security management app called Jio Gate. The app has been already listed on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Reliance Jio Gate Details:
The newly launched app will allow you to use your smartphone as an intercom device. This will also enable you to allow or deny a visitor to pass through, right from wherever you are. The company is also providing a Panic alert feature which will allow you to share your live location with your family and security guard in case of any emergency.
Besides, the app will also allow you to set up a passcode, so that your guest can enter without any registration or filing details at the main door. In fact, app description stated that,"We are changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments."
Furthermore, the app is compatible with Android 4.1 and above, while Apple users can use this app on iOS 10 or later. However, there is no clarity that when Jio Gate will go live or whether the company is already testing this app. Gadgets 360 reported that JioGate will compete with established brands such as SmartGuard, MyGate, and Apartment Adda.
Reliance JioFiber May Remain Free For Limited Period
Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that Reliance Jio is likely to offer free JioFiber home broadband services for a limited period as part of the preview offer. The telecom operator is looking to offer a free preview of JioFiber to the five lakh-odd customers who've opted for the trials, the report added.
The report also quoted the person close to the matter saying that "Jio is mulling multiple free service time-bands, ranging from a fortnight to a month for customers who've already opted for the trials."
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
1,04,900
-
17,990
-
13,676
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
21,790
-
21,999
-
37,999
-
32,550
-
19,999
-
15,999
-
52,999
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
10,000