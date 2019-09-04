Reliance Jio Introduces Apartment Security App Service Jio Gate News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has come up with a new security management app called Jio Gate. The app has been already listed on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Reliance Jio Gate Details:

The newly launched app will allow you to use your smartphone as an intercom device. This will also enable you to allow or deny a visitor to pass through, right from wherever you are. The company is also providing a Panic alert feature which will allow you to share your live location with your family and security guard in case of any emergency.

Besides, the app will also allow you to set up a passcode, so that your guest can enter without any registration or filing details at the main door. In fact, app description stated that,"We are changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments."

Furthermore, the app is compatible with Android 4.1 and above, while Apple users can use this app on iOS 10 or later. However, there is no clarity that when Jio Gate will go live or whether the company is already testing this app. Gadgets 360 reported that JioGate will compete with established brands such as SmartGuard, MyGate, and Apartment Adda.

Reliance JioFiber May Remain Free For Limited Period

Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that Reliance Jio is likely to offer free JioFiber home broadband services for a limited period as part of the preview offer. The telecom operator is looking to offer a free preview of JioFiber to the five lakh-odd customers who've opted for the trials, the report added.

The report also quoted the person close to the matter saying that "Jio is mulling multiple free service time-bands, ranging from a fortnight to a month for customers who've already opted for the trials."

